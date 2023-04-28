Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.87.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $3,001,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,883,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,981,570. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

