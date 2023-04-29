10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:VCXB – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III by 29.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $11,178,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

VCXB stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer internet, e-commerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, financial services, artificial intelligence, automation, data science, and Software-as-a-Service.

