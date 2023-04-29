10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics Trading Up 2.1 %

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,742 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $83,180.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,948,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,928 shares of company stock valued at $342,952 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.75. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.