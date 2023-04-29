146,620 Shares in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 19.89%. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

