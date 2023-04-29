15,527 Shares in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,196,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 302,728 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 419,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 938,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,387,000 after acquiring an additional 243,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $360,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,237.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $123.94 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $88.55 and a 52 week high of $145.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.36.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

