19,400 Shares in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

KROS stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $59.96.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

