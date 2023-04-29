1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA) Insider Claire Milverton Acquires 83,403 Shares

1Spatial Plc (LON:SPA – Get Rating) insider Claire Milverton bought 83,403 shares of 1Spatial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £40,033.44 ($49,998.05).
1Spatial Trading Up 7.4 %
SPA opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 48.34. 1Spatial Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The company has a market cap of £55.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5,050.00 and a beta of 0.32.
1Spatial Company Profile
