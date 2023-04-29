222,051 Shares in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 222,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PR. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $3,702,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $106,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $4,724,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 4.52.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 14,320,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $153,224,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,227,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,035,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

