366,934 Shares in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 366,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oscar Health by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 88,029 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,974,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sid Sankaran sold 110,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $524,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,868.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,360 shares of company stock worth $786,331. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oscar Health Stock Up 6.0 %

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.25 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.04). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $995.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

