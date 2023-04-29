91,321 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,321 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $43.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,611,351 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

