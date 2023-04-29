AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Sells $1,011,450.00 in Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.84.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.