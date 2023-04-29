Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 112889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

ACCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Accolade by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $984.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

