Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 112889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.
The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.
Accolade Trading Down 15.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $984.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
