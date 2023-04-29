Accuray Incorporated Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Accuray in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Accuray’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Accuray by 6.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 912,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

