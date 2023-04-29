Accuray Incorporated to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Accuray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accuray’s FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.28 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.97 million, a P/E ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

