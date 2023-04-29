ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

