Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
ACOR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.44.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
