Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

ACOR stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.58% and a negative net margin of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.