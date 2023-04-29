AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 21,456 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average volume of 12,805 call options.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

MSOS opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $16.35.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 298,600.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.