Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after purchasing an additional 169,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.3 %

AL opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $46.20.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $601.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

