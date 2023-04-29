Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at $56,494,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 29.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 868,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Alkermes by 38,938.8% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 591,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

