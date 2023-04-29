Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) dropped 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.36 and last traded at C$22.46. Approximately 275,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 412,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.25 to C$27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

In other news, Director Jennifer Anne Tory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.48 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

