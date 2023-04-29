Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $884,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 541,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 257,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on ALLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

