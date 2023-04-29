Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after buying an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

