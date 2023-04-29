Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 853,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 21,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $102,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,995 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

