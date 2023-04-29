Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 70,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

