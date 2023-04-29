Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,674,000 after acquiring an additional 638,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,920,000 after acquiring an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $29,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,421.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,189,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $254,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,470 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambarella Stock Up 1.7 %

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.02.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $61.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.24. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.