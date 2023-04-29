AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AXR opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. AMREP has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 35.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
