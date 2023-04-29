Analysts Offer Predictions for Coinbase Global, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese forecasts that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of ($1.97) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($4.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

COIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $132.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,149. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,768 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after buying an additional 130,178 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2,842.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,944 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

