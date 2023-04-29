Analysts Offer Predictions for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.