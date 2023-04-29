Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $15.55 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,819 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $308.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

