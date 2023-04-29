Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,300,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 471,627 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $428,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

