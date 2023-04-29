Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average of $147.86. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.24.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.