Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 999,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 271,536 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $129,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.68 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

