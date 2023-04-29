Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Aqua Metals Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
