Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Aqua Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,598,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,210,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 279,470 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 172,300 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

