Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $370,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

