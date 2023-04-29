Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) Head to Head Analysis

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aspira Women’s Health and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspira Women’s Health currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 473.89%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.6% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -331.99% -202.10% -112.98% Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47%

Volatility & Risk

Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Lucira Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $8.18 million 5.32 -$27.17 million ($0.23) -1.52 Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.01 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01

Aspira Women’s Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucira Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lucira Health beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Lucira Health

(Get Rating)

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.