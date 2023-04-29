Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Associated Banc Trading Down 0.7 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Associated Banc news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

