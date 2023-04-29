Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

