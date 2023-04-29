Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $602.71

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 602.71 ($7.53) and traded as high as GBX 636.20 ($7.95). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 635.60 ($7.94), with a volume of 1,567,978 shares traded.

AUTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 441 ($5.51) to GBX 405 ($5.06) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Numis Securities raised Auto Trader Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 749 ($9.35) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.05) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 624.86 ($7.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 574.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2,542.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

