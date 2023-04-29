Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Azenta were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 165.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 43.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Azenta Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of AZTA opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $79.22.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.