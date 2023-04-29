Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 13,905 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 16,957.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $69.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

