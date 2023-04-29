Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,917 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

