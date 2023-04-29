Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 6,021 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

