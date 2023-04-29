Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 6,079 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 361.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medifast were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,839,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,336,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $994.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $337.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

