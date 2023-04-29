Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 9,791 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $14.87 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

