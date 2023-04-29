Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STET. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ST Energy Transition I in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ST Energy Transition I by 25.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,223 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in ST Energy Transition I by 53.3% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 383,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 133,333 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in ST Energy Transition I in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ST Energy Transition I by 26.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 633,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 133,433 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ST Energy Transition I alerts:

ST Energy Transition I Stock Performance

Shares of ST Energy Transition I stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. ST Energy Transition I Ltd. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.45.

ST Energy Transition I Profile

ST Energy Transition I Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy transition and clean energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ST Energy Transition I Ltd. (NYSE:STET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ST Energy Transition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ST Energy Transition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.