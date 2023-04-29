Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $64.08.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $704.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.