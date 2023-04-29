Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,832,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO opened at $26.94 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $36.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

