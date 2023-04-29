Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 40,395 AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $751,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,756,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.90 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

