Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cabot were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot by 81.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $71.76 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.