Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRT Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $983,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 2.0 %

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $489.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.67. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $648.95. The company has a quick ratio of 23.10, a current ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total transaction of $225,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,961 shares of company stock worth $1,010,600. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

